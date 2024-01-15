Famous Azerbaijani Composer's Operetta Staged In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Ankara State Opera and Ballet Theater has successfully
demonstrated Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta "The Cloth Peddler".
The play was directed by the Chief Director of the Azerbaijan
State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Art Worker Hafiz
Guliyev, Azernews reports.
The orchestra is Rustam Rahmadov, text editor Şenol Talınlı,
decor and costume designer Yusuf Toker, lighting artist Ali
Gökdemir, choreographer Özge Ay and concertmaster Erkin Onay were
also involved in the work on the operetta.
Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta was a huge success with the audience
in Ankara.
"The Cloth Peddler" tells the love story of young Asgar, who
wants to get married. He is a rich, successful businessman and has
everything he could wish for except for one thing - a lovely wife.
However, some old-fashioned traditions do not allow him to choose
his own bride.
The plot of the musical comedy was taken from life by the
author. So, women in the East have long worn a veil, they were not
allowed to appear on the street with an open face. The girls got
married, as a rule, at the will of their parents. The groom in most
cases also saw his bride only after the wedding.
In the 20th century, this tradition began to be criticized. A
new generation of young people wanted to get married with someone
they love.
Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta tells about a young man who
pretended to be a cloth peddler in order to see his future
wife.
The musical comedy combines the traditions of European classical
and Azerbaijani national music.
"The Cloth Peddler" was translated into 80 languages and staged
in about 200 theaters in 80 countries.
