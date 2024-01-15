Baku Court Of Appeal Rejects Vagif Khachaturyan's Complaint

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The appeal against the sentence of Vagif Khachatryan, who was found guilty of committing genocide against Azerbaijanis, was reviewed, Azernews reports.

The decision was announced at the last session of the Baku Court of Appeal.

The panel of judges chaired by Hasan Ahmadov did not find any violation of the law in the verdict regarding V. Khachatryan. According to the decision, the appeal was not satisfied, and the verdict of the first instance court was upheld.

It should be noted that Khachatryan Vagif Cherkezovich is accused of the genocide of peaceful Azerbaijanis who lived in Meshali village of Khojaly region in December 1992 together with other persons of Armenian nationality and other serious crimes. 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced transfer of the population), 116.0.1, 116.0 of the Criminal Code against him. 6., 116.0.11 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict) and other articles.

According to the judgment of the Baku Military Court, V. Khachatryan was found guilty of the charges and sentenced to 15 years in prison.