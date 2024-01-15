Baku Court Of Appeal Rejects Vagif Khachaturyan's Complaint

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The appeal against the sentence of Vagif Khachatryan, who was
found guilty of committing genocide against Azerbaijanis, was
reviewed, Azernews reports.
The decision was announced at the last session of the Baku Court
of Appeal.
The panel of judges chaired by Hasan Ahmadov did not find any
violation of the law in the verdict regarding V. Khachatryan.
According to the decision, the appeal was not satisfied, and the
verdict of the first instance court was upheld.
It should be noted that Khachatryan Vagif Cherkezovich is
accused of the genocide of peaceful Azerbaijanis who lived in
Meshali village of Khojaly region in December 1992 together with
other persons of Armenian nationality and other serious crimes. 103
(genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced transfer of the
population), 116.0.1, 116.0 of the Criminal Code against him. 6.,
116.0.11 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed
conflict) and other articles.
According to the judgment of the Baku Military Court, V.
Khachatryan was found guilty of the charges and sentenced to 15
years in prison.
MENAFN15012024000195011045ID1107721220
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.