State Service Files Case Against Azerbaijan Railways

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
State control over the activities of natural monopoly entities
is continued by the Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control State
Service under the Ministry of Economy.
The State Service informed that applications were received from
several forwarding (private transport) companies operating through
the infrastructure of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Azernews reports.
"In the petitions, it was stated that Azerbaijan Railways CJSC
allowed unfair competition and discrimination against those
companies, as well as unjustified refusal to cooperate with market
subjects."
Based on the received information, the State Service
investigated the state of compliance with the requirements of the
antimonopoly legislation in this direction.
As a result of the investigation, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC was
brought to the anti-monopoly legislation on the signs of
restricting competition in the market, intentionally disrupting and
stopping the competitor's business relations by illegal means,
forcing him to accept contract terms that are not beneficial to the
counterparty or not related to the content of the contracts, and
influencing the execution of business decisions by illegal
means.
