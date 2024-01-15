GWM Makes History As The First Chinese OEM To Mass-Produce EV Overseas

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2024) - Great Wall Motor (GWM) achieves a groundbreaking milestone as the GWM Ora 03, also known as the GWM Ora Good Cat, rolls off the production line at the GWM Rayong factory in Thailand. This marks the first instance of a Chinese Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) mass-producing an electric vehicle (EV) outside of China, a monumental breakthrough for both the Chinese automotive industry and the global automotive landscape.







Global Leadership in New Energy Production:

GWM's historic foray into overseas production of full EVs is a testament to the company's global strategy. GWM now stands as the first Chinese OEM with the capability to mass-produce entire new energy vehicles overseas, including Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) on a global scale.

S-VOLT, a key player under GWM Holdings Group, takes center stage as the primary battery supplier for the Thai-built GWM Ora 03, commencing from the first half of 2024. This strategic alliance extends beyond GWM, with S-VOLT supplying power batteries to renowned car brands worldwide. The planned capacity in Thailand is set to meet the demand for 60,000 battery packs of BEV, unveiling a comprehensive new energy chain, including V2G and V2L functionalities.

Global Presence and Collaboration:

GWM's entry into Thailand in November 2020 marked a pivotal moment, with the acquisition of the Rayong factory, positioning GWM as the first fully-owned Chinese automotive brand to enter the Thai market.

The official launch of the GWM brand on February 9, 2021, introduced a unique direct sales model, emphasizing a "partnership" and "fixed-price" sales approach. By May 2021, the Rayong factory witnessed the rollout of the first HEV model, establishing itself as Thailand's premier pure new energy vehicle manufacturing base.

Commitment to Sustainable Development:

GWM's dual-line industry chain strategy, coupled with the introduction of Southeast Asia's first automotive battery factory, supports the growth of Thailand's automotive industry. Actively participating in new energy industry policies, GWM contributes to the construction and integration of Thailand's electric vehicle charging network.

Global Success of GWM ORA 03:

Since its launch on October 29, 2021, the GWM Ora 03 has become a market success story in Thailand, delivering over 10,000 units and claiming a significant market share in both 2022 and 2023. This success solidifies GWM's position in the pure electric market.

The production of the GWM Ora 03 in Thailand signifies GWM's commitment to the global market, environmental sustainability, and the development of the new energy automotive industry worldwide. With an emphasis on ecological global expansion and corporate social responsibility, GWM leads the way in driving the automotive sector toward a greener and more sustainable future.

