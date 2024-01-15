Receive Indian E

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New Delhi, Delhi Jan 15, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

The government of India has made it easy and quick to apply for an Indian visa from foreign countries. Foreign nationalities may now apply for an Indian visa online without any trouble. For example, there is an Indian Visa for Oman citizens available at . This visa allows the visitors to enter India but requires having an Indian visa and a current passport that was granted by their original country. A business card or a letter of invitation is needed for travelers looking for an electronic business visa and allows payment through a debit or credit card. Visitors may transit through any of India's 30 noteworthy airports and 5 seaports with current e-Visa. Indian Visa for Japanese citizens is divided into three subcategories: - e-tourist visa, e-business visa, and e-medical visa, available at . Both e-business and e-tourist visas have a validity period of up to 180 days, and for an e-medical visa, it is 60 days. Similarly, there is an Indian Visa for German Citizens available at . The e-Visa permits entering India via 24 airports including Delhi and Mumbai along with 3 seaports. The German nationals are allowed a 90-day stay. The online application page offers the complete process in a simplified way and gets done quickly. The process is the same in the scenario of Indian Visa for Greek Citizens, you can find more information about it at . Well, after getting an electronic visa, a visitor may visit India at any of the 20 authorized airports or 5 seaports. They can depart via any of the authorized Immigration Check Posts (ICP) situated all around the country. Moreover, there is an Indian Visa for Mexican Citizens that can be found at . With the single-entry e-tourist visas for India, visitors can enter the country for up to 90 days, and the double-entry e-Business visa allows stay up to 180 days overall. Visit the official page to learn more.