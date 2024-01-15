Kuwait Sends Gaza 40Th Relief Planeload

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- The 40th relief planeload to Gaza left for Al-Arish Airport on Monday carrying 40 tons of humanitarian aid and three ambulances organized by Al-Salam Association for Humanitarian and Charitable Works in partnership with the International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO).

Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Al-Salam Association and a member of the Board of Directors of the International Islamic Charity Organization, Dr. Nabil Al-Aoun, spoke of the coordination efforts to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) saying that it expedited aid delivery to Gaza.

Al-Aoun said that the 40th relief plane contains three fully equipped ambulances, 285 tents and food, revealing that the weight of the total aid provided by the Association to Gaza amounted to some 380 tons.

He added that the Association's warehouses contain more than 200 tons of relief aid to meet the needs of the Palestinian people in light of the deteriorating situation.

He also called on official authorities to operate additional flights to provide more aid to the Palestinians.

He pointed out that Al-Salam's humanitarian campaign which started on December 15 last year, aiming to send 500 trucks to face winter in four different countries, allocated 58 truck-loads for Gaza.

Dr. Walid Al-Awadi, the representative of the IICO, asserted to KUNA that the increasing demand for necessary materials requires cooperation and coordination with the Palestinian Red Crescent to deliver it as well as facilitation from the Kuwaiti Ministries of Defense, Social Affairs and Foreign Affairs. (end)

