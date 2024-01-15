Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 55 Palestinians In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces arrested 55 Palestinians between Sunday evening and Monday including women, children, former detainees, and students, said Palestinian NGOs in a joint statement.

The statement, issued by the Commission of Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner's Society, revealed that the main arrests occurred in the Nablus governorate where 22 Palestinian students and faculty members of Al-Najah national university were detained on campus.

The rest of the arrests occurred in the governorates of Al-Khalil, Jenin, Ramallah, Al-Quds (Jerusalem), and Tubas.

The statement indicated that those arrested since October seventh reached over 5,930.

In connection with the current wave of arrests, Al-Najah national university issued a statement condemning the arrests, which not only violated the students' education; it went against all international laws concerning the protection of civilians and the right to seeking education without disruption.

The university called on regional and international organizations to intervene and halt the inhumane Israeli actions against students in both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. (end)

