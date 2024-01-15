Over 25,000 Afghan Migrants Deported From Iran In The Past Ten Days

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iranian authorities have announced that 25,521“illegal migrants” have been deported from the country in the past ten days.

Majid Shuja, the commander of the border guards in Khorasan Razavi, stated that 13,852“illegal migrants” from Afghanistan have been handed over to Afghan representatives after expulsion via the Dogharun border.

Javad Rafiei, the deputy commander of the border guards in Sistan and Baluchestan province, also reported the deportation of 11,669 Afghan migrants over the past week.

He attributed the expulsion of these migrants to their“lack of legal residence documents,” emphasizing that they were deported after going through the legal procedures via the“Milak” border terminal.

According to Iranian government statistics, more than 520,000 Afghan migrants have been expelled and returned to their country through the Dogharun Taybad border in the past nine months.

Iranian authorities had previously stated their commitment to identifying, detaining, and deporting“illegal migrants.”

It is worth noting that in recent days, the deportation of Afghan migrants from Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey has increased.

The situation reflects the ongoing challenges and concerns related to migration in the country.

