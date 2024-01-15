(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antibody Hit Generation and Screening Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Global Antibody Hit Generation and Screening Market report offers a detailed and comprehensive analysis of the industry, providing valuable insights into market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and future opportunities. The report covers key segments, competitive landscape, and emerging technologies, offering stakeholders a holistic view of the global market.
The study identifies and analyzes the primary drivers influencing market growth. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in antibody engineering, and rising investments in research and development are explored. Additionally, the growing demand for personalized medicine and the expanding biopharmaceutical industry contribute to the positive trajectory of the market.
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
What are the major market drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global antibody hit generation and screening market? How the antibody hit generation and screening market evolves and what did is its scope in the future? How will each segment of the global antibody hit generation and screening market grow during the forecast period? How will the industry evolve during the forecast period? What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?
Market Segmentation:
Segmentation by Application
Cancer Autoimmune diseases Infectious diseases
Segmentation by Technologies
Hit Generation Phage display Yeast display Ribosome display B-cell hybridoma technology Computational tools Screening
Segmentation by Antibody Type
Humanized Antibody Human Antibody Chimeric Antibody Murine Antibody
Segmentation by Region
North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Rest-of-the-World
Some prominent players established in this market are:
Creative Biolabs F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. WuXi AppTec ICOS Therapeutics
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market
1.1 Global Market Outlook
1.2 Product Definition
1.3 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria
1.4 Key Findings
1.5 Assumptions and Limitations
1.6 Global Market Scenario
1.7 Industry Outlook
1.8 Key Trends
1.9 Patent Analysis
1.9.1 Awaited Technological Developments
1.9.2 Patent Filing Trend (by Country/Cluster)
1.9.3 Patent Filing Trend (by Year)
1.10 Product Benchmarking
1.11 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Antibody Hit Generation and Screening Market
1.12 Impact on Market Size
1.13 Market Entry Barriers and Opportunities
1.14 Business Dynamics
1.15 Impact Analysis
2. Global Antibody Hit Generation and Screening Market (by Technologies)
2.1 Opportunity Assessment
2.2 Growth Share Matrix
2.2.1 Hit Generation
2.2.2 Phage display
2.2.3 Yeast display
2.2.4 Ribosome display
2.2.5 B-cell hybridoma technology
2.2.6 Computational tools
2.2.7 Screening
3. Global Antibody Hit Generation and Screening Market (by Antibody Type)
3.1 Opportunity Assessment
3.2 Growth Share Matrix
3.2.1 Humanized Antibody
3.2.2 Human Antibody
3.2.3 Chimeric Antibody
3.2.4 Murine Antibody
4. Global Antibody Hit Generation and Screening Market (by Applications)
4.1 Opportunity Assessment
4.2 Growth Share Matrix
4.2.1 Cancer
4.2.2 Autoimmune diseases
4.2.3 Infectious diseases
5. Region
5.1 North America Antibody Hit Generation and Screening Market
5.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment
5.3 Regulatory Framework
5.4 Market Dynamics
5.5 Sizing and Forecast Analysis
5.6 Europe Antibody Hit Generation and Screening Market
5.7 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment
5.8 Regulatory Framework
5.9 Market Dynamics
5.10 Sizing and Forecast Analysis
5.11 Asia-Pacific Antibody Hit Generation and Screening Market
5.12 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment
5.13 Regulatory Framework
5.14 Market Dynamics
5.15 Sizing and Forecast Analysis
5.16 Latin America Antibody Hit Generation and Screening Market
5.17 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment
5.18 Regulatory Framework
5.19 Market Dynamics
5.20 Sizing and Forecast Analysis
5.21 Rest-of-the-World Antibody Hit Generation and Screening Market
5.22 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment
5.23 Regulatory Framework
5.24 Market Dynamics
5.25 Sizing and Forecast Analysis
6. Markets
6.1 Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles
6.2 Competitive Landscape
6.3 Company Profiles
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AbbVie Pfizer AstraZeneca Novartis Eli Lilly WuXi AppTec Charles River Laboratories Syngenta BioLegend Creative Biolabs Eurofins CDMO AbCellera MorphoSys Evelo Biosciences Icos Therapeutics Argenx Kymab Alnylam Pharmaceuticals SAb Biotherapeutics
