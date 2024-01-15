(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Spectrometry Market - A Global and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:



What are the major market drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global mass spectrometry market and their case studies?

How the mass spectrometry market evolves and what did is its scope in the future?

What is the market share of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global mass spectrometry market?

How will each segment of the global mass spectrometry market grow during the forecast period?

What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

How will the industry evolve during the forecast period? What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application



OMICS Research

Drug Discovery

Food Testing

Pharma-Biopharma Manufacturing

Clinical Diagnostics

Applied Industries

Environmental Testing Others

Segmentation by End User



Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Environment Testing Labs

Forensic Labs

Petrochemical Industry Others

Segmentation by Sample Preparation Technique



GC-Mass Spectrometry

LC-Mass Spectrometry

ICP-Mass Spectrometry Others

Segmentation by Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Some prominent players established in this market are:



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Waters Corporation Perkin Elmer Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 R&D Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Market Dynamics Overview

2. Mass Spectrometry Market by Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global Mass Spectrometry Market, by Application

2.3.1 OMICS Research

2.3.2 Drug Discovery

2.3.3 Food Testing

2.3.4 Pharma-Biopharma Manufacturing

2.3.5 Clinical Diagnostics

2.3.6 Applied Industries

2.3.7 Environmental Testing

2.3.8 Others

2.4 Global Mass Spectrometry Market, by End User

2.4.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

2.4.2 Academic & Research Institutes

2.4.3 Environment Testing Labs

2.4.4 Forensic Labs

2.4.5 Petrochemical Industry

2.4.6 Others

3. Mass Spectrometry Market by Product Type

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global Mass Spectrometry, by Product & Service

3.3.1 Instruments

3.3.2 Single Mass Spectrometry

3.3.3 Software & Services

3.4 By Sample Preparation Technique

3.4.1 GC-Mass Spectrometry

3.4.2 LC-Mass Spectrometry

3.4.3 ICP-Mass Spectrometry

3.4.4 Others

4. Mass Spectrometry Market by Region

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 North America

4.4 Europe

4.5 Asia-Pacific

4.6 Latin America

4.7 Middle East and Africa

5. Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.2 Company Profiles



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Waters Corporation

Perkin Elmer Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Analytik Jena

Jeol Ltd.

Hiden Analytical MKS Instruments

6. Growth Opportunities & Recommendations

