War Against Drugs Can Only Be Won With Public Support: J&K DGP

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 15 (IANS) J&K Director General of Police (DGP) R.R. Swain said on Monday that the war against drugs can only be won with public support.

“War against drugs can only be won with public support. It is a war against those involved in this trade and against those involved in vitiating the peaceful atmosphere,” the police chief said on the sidelines of an official function in Kupwara district.

He reiterated that public cooperation was very essential in the war against drugs and against masterminds involved in this trade.

He added,“My officers always say that we cannot work without people's cooperation, while keeping in mind that police are a service.

“We are thankful to the public for extending their support and this not just a lip service, but straight from my heart as public cooperation is very important."

He emphasised that the special police officers (SPOs) are part of the police family and the police understand their issues as well.

““We always try to provide help to SPOs, their families and children through different welfare schemes and also try to induct them into regular police, which we have also done on various occasions,” he said.

It must be mentioned that SPOs are specially engaged on a fixed monthly packet and this engagement is focused on youth. In addition to providing additional support to the security forces, the engagement of SPOs is also aimed at depleting the breeding grounds of militancy in J&K.

Speaking about holding his public grievance redressal programme in far flung areas, the DGP said,“It is for the first time that we have moved out of station headquarters to hold the grievance redressal programme at district level.”

--IANS

sq/dpb