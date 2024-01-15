NCB Arrests 7 In Kochi After Courier Containing LSD Stamps Seized

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Jan 15 (IANS) A team of Narcotic Control Bureau officials arrested seven people dealing in LSD stamps and hashish oil.

The arrested people were later produced in a court on Monday which remanded them to judicial custody.

The NCB officials said that the arrested people were using the darknet for their nefarious activities.

The gang dealing in drug trafficking was arrested after a courier that came from Germany containing 10 LSD stamps was intercepted by the NCB.

The probe into the courier case saw them raiding several places and they were able to recover 326 LSD stamps and eight grams of hashish oil.

Of late Kochi, the commercial capital of Kerala, has also turned out to be a city where drugs are being traded.

