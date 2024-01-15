Iran’s Rajaee Port witnesses loading, unloading of 61,778,694 tons in 9 months

(MENAFN) A provincial official has disclosed that Shahid Rajaee Port witnessed the loading and unloading of 61,778,694 tons of oil products and non-oil goods in the initial nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2023).



Hasan Abbas-Nejad, the Director-General of the Ports and Maritime Department in southern Hormozgan province, where the port is situated, reported a notable 16 percent year-on-year increase in the handling of non-oil goods during this period.



Shahid Rajaee Port, equipped with cutting-edge container terminals and port facilities, commands a substantial 85 percent share in the overall loading and unloading activities across Iranian ports. Its pivotal role in facilitating the country's import, export, and transit operations underscores its significance as one of the paramount development projects in Iran.



Recent data from Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) indicates a 6.1 percent overall surge in goods handling across the nation's ports in the initial nine months of the current year compared to the corresponding period last year. According to the PMO, a total of 172,767,051 tons of commodities were loaded and unloaded in various ports during this timeframe.



Specifically, within this period, operations in the container sector saw the handling of 1,917,354 TEUs, reflecting a noteworthy 4.3 percent increase compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

