Reinsurers initiate cancellation clauses in Middle East war policies

(MENAFN) Global reinsurers have initiated a significant shift in large-scale conflict protection policies in the Middle East by incorporating cancellation clauses. This development poses a challenge, potentially amplifying costs and risks for companies operating in the region. The introduction of cancellation terms is a response to mounting concerns in the financial sector, particularly regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. As part of policy renegotiations, these clauses have stirred heightened tensions and increased uncertainty within the sector.



Under these new conditions, insured companies stand to lose reinsurance coverage for newly underwritten premises or other assets in the event of a cancellation. The resultant heightened risks are expected to be transferred to customers through either increased premiums or reduced coverage. The global insurance sector's exposure to Israel, estimated at around USD10 billion through political violence and terrorism policies, underscores the magnitude of the issue facing the insurance industry in the region.



Reinsurance companies are reportedly demanding higher prices and scaling back coverage for Israel and the broader Middle East, leading to a substantial surge in insurance costs for both international and local groups. The limited flexibility in negotiating exclusions for certain countries from framework contracts further compounds the challenges faced by insurers in navigating this complex landscape.



The marine insurance market, in particular, has experienced a notable increase in travel costs through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal due to attacks launched by the Iran-backed Houthis. This escalation may result in elevated expenses for ships and prompt some customers to reconsider their itineraries. The evolving dynamics in conflict-related insurance policies in the Middle East underscore the broader implications for the financial sector and businesses operating in the region.

