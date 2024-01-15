Israeli Finance Minister to raise tax on bank profits to 26 percent

(MENAFN) Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich unveiled a plan on Sunday to raise the tax on bank profits, increasing it from the existing 17 percent to 26 percent for the years 2024 and 2025. The proposal, disclosed through Hebrew media, including the economy-focused newspaper "Globus," is part of a broader strategy aimed at narrowing the budget deficit for the current year. The plan, incorporated into the draft state budget up for discussion on Sunday, is framed as a response to the financial requirements arising from the ongoing war.



Explaining the rationale behind the proposal, Smotrich stated, "We decided that, in accordance with the instructions of the Value Added Tax Law of 1975, in the tax years 2024 and 2025, a tax on profits at a rate of 26 percent will be imposed instead of the current 17 percent." The move is positioned as a government initiative to make necessary adjustments and align with financial frameworks for the year 2024 and beyond.



The Ministry of Finance anticipates that the proposed increase in the tax rate will result in additional revenues of approximately 1.4 billion shekels (USD378.4 million) in each of the next two years. This strategic measure is seen as a response to the extraordinary surge in profitability recorded by Israeli banks in 2022 and 2023. The Ministry of Finance notes that this profitability spike surpasses both historical performance and the performance of banks in other countries during the same period.



The proposal reflects the government's proactive stance in addressing fiscal challenges, particularly in light of the ongoing war's financial implications. As part of the broader budget discussions, the suggested tax hike on bank profits stands out as a targeted measure to bolster revenues and navigate the economic landscape amidst evolving circumstances.

