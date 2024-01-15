Germany calls on rapid EU consensus on Red Sea mission

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Germany called on the European Union to promptly finalize a consensus on a mission aimed at safeguarding the bloc's merchant vessels in the Red Sea from potential assaults by Yemen's Houthi group.



During a joint press briefing alongside the recently appointed French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne in Berlin, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock underscored the significance of a military intervention in the Red Sea.



Baerbock highlighted the essential role of the EU in the mission, emphasizing that discussions were "ongoing at the EU level, and we hope to reach a conclusion quickly." She further mentioned the active participation of the German government in these negotiations.



On Saturday, the United States resumed airstrikes in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, following coordinated attacks by Washington and London on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen the previous day.



The Friday attacks resulted in five deaths and six injuries among the Houthis, prompting the group to declare all American and British interests as "legitimate targets" in response to the perceived "direct and declared aggression" against Yemen.



In the Red Sea, the Houthis are targeting cargo ships owned or operated by Israeli companies or involved in transporting goods to and from Israel, expressing solidarity with Gaza, which has faced Israeli attacks since October 7.



Referring to the solidarity between Germany and France regarding Ukraine, Baerbock emphasized the importance of Sejourne's visit as a strong signal of support.



Regarding Israel's actions in Gaza, Baerbock stated that Germany is working to secure the release of all captives held by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. She also expressed deep concern about the suffering among civilians in Gaza, particularly children.

