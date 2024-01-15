Industrial Coatings Market Global And Regional Analysis 2023-2032: Focus On End User, Resin Type, Technology And Region

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Coatings Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Resin Type, Technology, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report provides an extensive study of the Industrial Coatings industry. The Industrial Coatings market is segmented on the basis of end-user, resin type, technology, and region.

The report analyses different end-users including Automotive, Packaging, Energy & Power, Aerospace, Marine, Wood, Building & Construction, Others. The resin type segment includes Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylics, Polyester, Alkyds, and Others. The technology segment includes Solvent-borne, Water-borne, Powder coatings, High solids and Others.

The Industrial Coatings market is segregated into major regions, namely North America, Europe, the U.K., Asia-Pacific and Japan, China, Rest of the World. Data for each of these regions, along with country-level analyses, will be provided in the market study. The market analysis is provided from the year 2022-2032.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Growth/Marketing Strategy : The global industrial coatings market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been a business expansion to strengthen their positions in the market. Competitive Strategy : A detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global industrial coatings market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:



Quaker Houghton

PPG Industries

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems

Berger Paints India Limited

The Chemours Company

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. Environmental Protective Coatings LLC

Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current & Future

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Ecosystem / Ongoing Programs

1.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Coatings Market

1.1.5 Comparative Analysis Between Different Types of Coating Technologies

1.1.6 Development and Innovation Trends in Industrial Coatings Market

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.3 Start-up Landscape

2. Application

2.1 Global Industrial Coatings Market- End User and Specifications

2.2 Global Industrial Coatings Market (By End User)

3. Products

3.1 Global Industrial Coatings Market- Resin Type and Specifications

3.2 Global Industrial Coatings Market- Demand Analysis (By Resin Type)

3.3 Global Industrial Coatings Market- Technology and Specifications

3.4 Global Industrial Coatings Market- Demand Analysis (By Technology)

3.5 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix

3.6 Patent Analysis

3.7 Pricing Analysis

4. Region

5. MARKETS - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles



Quaker Houghton

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams Company

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel NV

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems

Backers Group

Berger Paints India Limited

Hempel A/S

KCC Corporation

The Chemours Company

Teknos Group

NIPSEA Group

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Volexion, Inc.

Albotherm Environmental Protective Coatings

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900