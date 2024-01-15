HISENSE EXHIBITS NEW ULED X TV, SMART REFRIGERATOR AND DISHWASHER AT CES 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hisense, the leading global electronics and home appliance manufacturer, unveiled its groundbreaking brand vision and spectrum of cutting-edge products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas. Featuring the ConnectLife smart platform and VIDAA TV operating system, Hisense smart home revolutionizes & changes the way consumers engage with their homes. Whether it's through entertainment via its ULED X TVs, or smart screens in the kitchen, Hisense's Smart Home seamlessly connects scenario-driven technology with the everyday needs of consumers.CES 2024, the annual four-day exhibition that started Tuesday, has so far featured Hisense's Smart TV for Home Entertainment with its CanvasTV; 98UX Mini LED TV; Hisense's thinnest Mini LED, 75UX; and CES Innovation Award honoree, 110UX. Also, on display this year is the future of smart kitchens, with Hisense's premium ProChef@Home, four-door smart refrigerator with VersaTemp Zone, and the CES Innovation Award-winning Smart and reliable Built-In Dishwasher with Autodose & AutoDry.With Hisense products available in more than 160 countries, supported by 66 overseas companies and offices, 34 industrial parks, and 25 R&D centres, the company has experienced extraordinary growth over the past decade and continues to use display technologies to support consumer needs. Hisense's reach goes far beyond the home, pervading several aspects of everyday life from offices, classrooms, hospitals, stadiums, and vehicles – both physically and through immersive AR/VR solutions.Hisense is pushing the limits of LED once again with new introductions to the Smart TV's110UX, a CES Innovation Award winner, is a Mini LED TV with a jaw-dropping peak brightness up to 10,000 nits, it introduces a new level of display precision and performance by incorporating over 40,000 backlight zones on one 110-inch screen, minimizing backlight bleed and measurably elevating contrast.The core of Hisense's Smart Home is the interconnectivity between these Hisense Smart TVs and the innovative operating system, ensuring a seamless content experience.Smart Built-In Dishwasher with Autodose & AutoDry is a recipient of a 2024 CES Innovation Award, with this liquid detergent autodosing dishwasher allowing for consumers to load their dishes, choose a program, and have detergent automatically dispensed for a convenient and hassle-free cleanup.“We are steadfast in our commitment to creating energy-efficient smart products that will revolutionise the consumer and home appliance industry,” said Jason Ou, President of Hisense MENA.“Our win is a testament to our consistent R&D, which helps us create products to meet the divergent needs of our consumers without compromising on the look of the products.”Further to the innovations in ULED X and smart kitchen appliances, Hisense continues to introduce Matter compatibility appliances, with its latest Auto Louver Smart Window AC on display alongside some of Hisense's Smart Energy Management appliances, including its smart washer/dryer and HVAC products.Hisense is also giving plenty of attention to its laser TV division with its ultra-short throw projector-based Laser TV range. The flagship 8K Sonic Screen Laser TV delivers unparalleled 8K resolution and cinematic sound through its screen, boasting 100,000+ sound units. Complementing this, the Rollable Laser TV offers a sleek, integrated ultra-short throw projector and ambient light-rejecting screen. Hisense's commitment to innovation reinforces its position as an industry leader.

