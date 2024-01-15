Anticipated Surge: 5G Chipset Market Poised To Hit $92.05 Billion By 2030 With A Remarkable 21.8% CAGR Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 5G Chipset Market Size , Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by IC Type (ASIC, RFIC, Cellular IC, and mmWave IC), Operational Frequency (Sub 6GHz, Between 26 & 39 GHz, and Above 39 GHz), Product (Devices, Customer Premises Equipment, and Network Infrastructure Equipment), and Industry Vertical (Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The 5G chipset market size was valued at $13.26 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $92.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.8% from 2021 to 2030.

5G network is an enhanced communication solution designed to deliver to the public, a fully connected mobile world, comprising everything from connected automobiles and smart cities to smartphones and internet of things (IoT) devices. Further, reefshark chipset solutions such as application-specific integrated circuits offer higher voltages, greater performance, and reduction in footprint/bill off materials. In addition, the rise in utilization of 5G network solutions across emerging economies is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the 5G chipset market, owing to significant impact on prime market players. Conversely, rise in demand for cheapest 5G chipset and Internet of Things-based smart application, such as smartphones and laptops escalated the demand for 5G solutions during the pandemic. However, lack of availability of a professional workforce due to partial and complete lockdown implemented by governments restrained the growth of the market. On the contrary, the emerging economies significantly witness the need for 5G network that is expected to boost the 5G chipset market post pandemic.

Competitive Analysis:

The 5G chipset industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the 5G chipset market include,

.Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

.Broadcom

.Intel Corporation

.Nokia Corporation

.Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

.Mediatek Inc.

.Xilinx Inc.

.Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

.Qorvo

.Infineon Technologies AG

Top Impacting Factors:

Significant factors that impact the growth of the global 5G chipset industry include rise in demand for optical scanners solutions paired with growing demand for high-speed internet and large network coverage. Moreover, proliferation of M2M/IoT connections is expected to drive the growth opportunity in the 5G chipset market. However, high investment and technological & infrastructure challenges in the implementation of 5G network and privacy and security concern hampers the growth of the market. On the contrary, surge in government initiatives for building smart cities in Asia-Pacific is expected to offer potential growth opportunity for the 5G chipset market during the forecast period.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

