Rishabh Sawhney To Make Bollywood Debut With Hrithik Roshan In ‘Fighter’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Actor Rishabh Sawhney, who appeared in Nikkhil Advani's 'The Empire' where he played Babur's brother Mehmood, is all set to make his Bollywood debut in Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Fighter'.

The film is Indian cinema's first aerial-actioner and Rishabh is a part of its ensemble cast which also includes Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Sharing his excitement, Rishabh said:“It is a dream for any actor to see themselves on the big screen one day. And it feels surreal that my dream is about to come true. What makes it more special is that I am getting to do it with names like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor and under the leadership of Siddharth Anand. Fighter is surely going to be a path-breaking film for Indian film action, and I feel proud to be a part of it.

“After Nikkhil Advani, I got to work with another visionary like Siddharth Anand, and it all feels like a fairytale. I can't wait for the audiences to see me in this new avatar and get all their love.”

