Attack On ED Officials: Bengal Police Face Calcutta HC’S Ire For 'Lackadaisical' Probe

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 15 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court came down heavily on the West Bengal Police for its lackadaisical approach in the probe on the January 5 attack on ED and CAPF personnel.

The ED and CAPF personnel were attacked when they attempted a raid and search operation at the residence of local Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal in connection with the ration distribution case.

As a case relating to the matter came up for hearing at the single- judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta, he took exception to the state government's submission to the court that just four persons so far have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.

Justice Sengupta expressed his dismay that when the allegation of attack is against a crowd of a couple of thousands of people, then how only four have been arrested after ten days have passed since the attack took place.

He also expressed dismay as the state government did not submit the case diary in the matter to the court as yet.“Only the case diary can reveal what had been the progress in the investigation in the matter so far. Whether police attempted to go inside Sheikh Shahjahan's house there after the incident?” Justice Sengupta questioned.

He also directed the state police to submit the case diary to the court by Tuesday when the matter will come up for hearing again.

The Justice also questioned why the state police did not include Section 307 (punishment for attempt of murder) of the Indian Penal Code (PC) in the FIR registered at the local Nazat Police Station.“Is there any point in the Nazat Police Station continuing with the probe in the matter?” Justice Sengupta questioned.

The state advocate general Kishore Datta submitted that while the number of attackers as per the statement of ED is between 800 and 100, Section IPC was included since as per the versions of the attacked officials they were pushed by the crowd. He also informed that the state police team visited Sheikh Shahjahan's residence thrice and every time they found the residence locked.

--IANS

src/dpb