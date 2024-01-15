‘Bigg Boss 17’: Vicky Talks About Bearing The Brunt Of Ankita’S Relationship With SSR

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) In the latest 'Weekend ka Vaar' episode, after Karan Johar schooled Vicky Jain for not taking a stand for his wife Ankita Lokhande in front of his mother, the couple had a discussion.

Ankita was seen telling Vicky about what her conversation was like with his mother in the therapy room and she shared that her father-in-law called the actress' mother and said“did you also throw slippers at your husband” and“aapki aukaat kya hai.”

To which, Vicky asked Ankita how her father would have reacted to the situation. He added that he feels that people are trying to portray that he and his family are some rich egoistic people and Ankita is suffering in their family.

Vicky added:“Does my family ever interfere in what you do or wear or how you live?”

Ankita then replied:“Our families have not seen us like this... I have earned a lot of love and respect from your family and I don't want to lose that hence I was saying sorry.”

Later, Vicky went on to talk about Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput's relationship.

“When I came to stay with your family... Did I stay like a damaad or a son? When I got into a relationship with you... Your past relationship, which is so famous on national TV... I had to bear the burnt of that...I handled all that. You took the decision to marry me... If you had any objection you wouldn't have married me."

