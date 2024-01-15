UN issues urgent appeal of USD4.2B in support to Ukraine in 2024

(MENAFN) The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have jointly issued an urgent appeal for a total of USD4.2 billion to provide essential support to 10.8 million individuals in Ukraine, encompassing 2.3 million refugees, throughout the entirety of 2024. This plea underscores the critical humanitarian situation unfolding in the country.



During a press briefing held in Geneva, Martin Griffiths, the under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, conveyed that an alarming 14.6 million people in Ukraine, constituting a staggering 40 percent of the population, are in dire need of humanitarian assistance. To address this crisis, OCHA is seeking USD3.1 billion for the year 2024, intending to reach 8.5 million people within the nation.



Griffiths emphasized that, while this year's budget appeal represents a reduction from the USD3.9 billion sought last year, it remains a vital lifeline for those affected. Notably, he highlighted that the funding received for the previous appeal was commendable, achieving a remarkable 67 percent, positioning it as the "best level of funding" globally for humanitarian efforts in the past year.



OCHA is "trying to keep the numbers down so that we can make sure we get as much as we can prioritize people," he said. "We have to improve on the percentage, but Ukraine has been relatively well funded."



Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, has highlighted the profound impact of the conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing that a staggering 6.3 million individuals have fled the country, primarily seeking refuge across various European nations. In response to this unprecedented displacement crisis, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is at the forefront of coordinating the Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP), calling for urgent international support.



Grandi announced that the UNHCR is seeking a total of USD1.1 billion to implement the RRP, with a specific focus on assisting 2.3 million refugees and the host communities that have generously accommodated them.



The overarching aim of the two major UN plans, including the Regional Refugee Response Plan, is to provide support to a comprehensive target of 10.8 million people affected by the crisis, both within Ukraine and across the wider region. This includes those displaced within the country, refugees seeking shelter in neighboring nations, and the communities hosting them. As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is poised to enter its third year in February, the UN's appeal underscores the prolonged and evolving nature of the humanitarian crisis.

