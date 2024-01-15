Turkey’s stock index opens Monday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) On Monday, the benchmark stock index in Turkey, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100, initiated the trading day at 7,996.66 points, reflecting a marginal increase of 0.13 percent or 10.18 points compared to the previous closing. This followed the positive momentum observed on Friday when the BIST 100 index concluded at 7,986.47 points, marking a 1.15 percent uptick. Notably, the daily trading volume on Friday reached 123 billion liras (USD4.08 billion), underscoring robust market activity.



As of 10:15 AM local time (0715 GMT) on Monday, the exchange rates presented a dynamic picture. The US dollar to Turkish lira exchange rate was recorded at 30.1005, the euro to lira exchange rate stood at 32.9435, and the British pound was traded for 38.3185 Turkish liras. These foreign exchange rates play a pivotal role in shaping the economic landscape and influencing investor sentiments.



In the realm of commodities, Brent crude oil was trading at approximately USD78.35 per barrel, indicating the ongoing volatility and fluctuations in the energy market. Simultaneously, the price of an ounce of gold was reported at USD2,059.20, underscoring the precious metal's role as a significant asset class and a barometer of global economic uncertainties.



These financial indicators collectively provide a comprehensive snapshot of Turkey's economic performance, reflecting the intricate interplay of domestic and international factors impacting the country's financial markets. Investors and analysts closely monitor such data to gain insights into market trends and make informed decisions in the ever-evolving economic landscape.

