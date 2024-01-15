Turkey's central government budget records deficit of USD59B in 2023

(MENAFN) In 2023, Turkey's central government budget recorded a deficit of 1.37 trillion liras (USD59 billion), as reported by the Treasury and Finance Ministry on Monday. This marked a significant deterioration compared to the previous year, where the deficit was 142.7 billion liras (USD8.6 billion) in 2022. The data revealed that budget revenues for the year amounted to 5.2 trillion liras (USD223.5 billion), while expenditures reached 6.6 trillion liras (USD282.5 billion).



Breaking down the expenditures, non-interest expenses accounted for 5.9 trillion liras (USD253.6 billion), with interest payments contributing an additional 674.6 billion liras (USD28.9 billion). Excluding interest payments, the budget balance showed a deficit of 700.4 billion liras (USD30 billion), while tax revenues reached 4.5 trillion liras (USD193.1 billion).



Examining the month of December 2023, the budget balance posted a deficit of 842.5 billion liras (USD28.9 billion), following a surprising surplus of 75.6 billion liras (USD2.6 billion) in November. December's budget revenues were reported at 449.9 billion liras (USD18.9 billion), while expenditures amounted to 1.4 trillion liras (USD47.8 billion).



It's noteworthy that the exchange rate played a role in these figures, with the average USD to lira rate standing at 29.1012 in December 2023, compared to 23.3111 in the previous year. These economic indicators underscore the fiscal challenges faced by Turkey's central government, reflecting the complexities and fluctuations in the country's financial landscape.

