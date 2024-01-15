EU country`s agricultures block border passing with Ukraine

(MENAFN) A significant border checkpoint connecting Ukraine and Romania witnessed a temporary blockade on Saturday, as farmers from the European Union nation voiced their discontent over the impact of Ukrainian imports on local agricultural markets. The ongoing protests, fueled by what local media describes as a "price collapse" in the entire Black Sea region, led to the interruption of truck movements through the Siret checkpoint—a crucial export route for Ukrainian goods entering the European Union. At the time of the blockade, approximately 825 vehicles were awaiting entry into Romania from Ukraine.



The Ukrainian border service confirmed the blockade on Telegram, citing the actions of agricultural producers as the cause. The motive behind the blockade remains officially "unknown" according to Ukrainian authorities. Earlier in the week, reports from Romanian media highlighted that farmers from the northern part of the country had decided to block the Siret checkpoint, emphasizing its significance as a major transit route for grain.



This incident marks another episode in a series of protests by farmers in the region, particularly focusing on Ukrainian grain exports to the European Union. Last year witnessed several major demonstrations, with Polish agricultural producers also participating in border blockades with Ukraine over similar concerns. The protests underscore the deep-seated grievances among farmers and the challenges posed by European Union policies toward Ukraine, particularly amid the ongoing conflict between Kiev and Moscow. Saturday evening saw the Ukrainian border guard announcing the lifting of the blockade, with cargo traffic through the Siret checkpoint returning to normalcy. The incident raises questions about the resilience of cross-border trade and the need for diplomatic solutions to address the concerns of both Ukrainian and European Union farmers.



