Turkish Central Bank leader confirms commitment to inflation control

(MENAFN) During an investor meeting last week, Hafizah Ghaya Erkan, the President of the Turkish Central Bank, emphasized the institution's vigilance regarding inflation risks. Bankers, who were present at the meeting held in the United States over the weekend, reported Erkan's statements on the central bank's readiness to take necessary actions to address inflation concerns.
Erkan highlighted that the ongoing monetary policy tightening would persist for as long as required to ensure sustainable price stability. Participants in the investor meeting conveyed her message that the central bank had moderated the pace of monetary tightening in December. This decision followed a thorough assessment, leading the bank to believe that the monetary policy was now very close to the optimal level needed to effectively combat inflation.
Erkan stated, "We expect to complete the tightening cycle as soon as possible." This assertion reflects the central bank's commitment to bringing inflation under control. Despite her remarks, the Turkish Central Bank chose not to provide any official comments on Erkan's statements.
MENAFN15012024000045015682ID1107721082
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.