Turkish Central Bank leader confirms commitment to inflation control

(MENAFN) During an investor meeting last week, Hafizah Ghaya Erkan, the President of the Turkish Central Bank, emphasized the institution's vigilance regarding inflation risks. Bankers, who were present at the meeting held in the United States over the weekend, reported Erkan's statements on the central bank's readiness to take necessary actions to address inflation concerns.



Erkan highlighted that the ongoing monetary policy tightening would persist for as long as required to ensure sustainable price stability. Participants in the investor meeting conveyed her message that the central bank had moderated the pace of monetary tightening in December. This decision followed a thorough assessment, leading the bank to believe that the monetary policy was now very close to the optimal level needed to effectively combat inflation.



Erkan stated, "We expect to complete the tightening cycle as soon as possible." This assertion reflects the central bank's commitment to bringing inflation under control. Despite her remarks, the Turkish Central Bank chose not to provide any official comments on Erkan's statements.

