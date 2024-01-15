(MENAFN) In a scathing rebuke, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has criticized the apparent lack of intervention by United States officials in the tragic case of American journalist Gonzalo Lira, who died while in Ukrainian custody. Lira, imprisoned by Kiev authorities, faced accusations of justifying Moscow's military operation against Ukraine. The journalist, who actively covered the conflict on social media, had been residing in Ukraine since 2010.



The 55-year-old journalist's case gained international attention as reports surfaced alleging that Ukrainian authorities had neglected Lira's severe health problems for an extended period.



Detained in Kharkov since May 2023, Lira faced accusations of downplaying Ukraine's chances against Russia and criticizing Western media's portrayal of Ukraine as a democracy. He had also highlighted corruption issues and claimed that opponents of President Zelensky had been "disappeared" by authorities.



The news of Lira's death was confirmed by the United States State Department to Russia's TASS news agency, raising concerns about the handling of his health issues during his time in pre-trial detention. According to The Grayzone, Lira had been experiencing severe health problems since October, including pneumonia and a collapsed lung. Shockingly, Ukrainian authorities only acknowledged these health issues on December 22, as per a note written by Lira himself.



Elon Musk's condemnation underscores the need for scrutiny into the circumstances surrounding Lira's death and calls attention to the responsibilities of United States officials in such cases. As the details of this tragic incident unfold, questions arise about the treatment of detainees in foreign prisons and the role of diplomatic channels in ensuring the well-being of American citizens abroad.





MENAFN15012024000045015687ID1107721081