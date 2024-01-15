PM Modi To Inaugurate NACIN Campus In Andhra On Jan 16

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Jan 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new campus of National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics (NACIN) at Palasamudram in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district.

The inauguration will take place on January 16 (Tuesday).

Modi will also interact with Officer Trainees of 74th and 75th batch of Indian Revenue Service (Custom & Indirect Taxes) as well as officer trainees of Royal Civil Service of Bhutan.

He will visit the Antiques Smuggling Study Centre, Narcotics Study Centre and Wildlife Crime Detection Centre at NACIN.

Modi will also go around X-day and bagging screening centres at the facility. He will also plant a sapling and interact with construction workers.

He will also release a book titled Flora of Palasamudram. At the public function, he will handover the accreditation certificate to NACIN and address the gathering.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. A. Nazeer, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman are also likely to participate in the programme.

Soon after his arrival, at around 1:30 p.m., the Prime Minister will visit Veerabhadra Temple at Lepakshi. He will later reach Palasamudram to inaugurate the new campus of NACIN.

Authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit. District Collector P. Arun Babu and Superintendent of Police Madhava Reddy reviewed the arrangements.

The establishment of NACIN in Andhra Pradesh was approved by the Centre under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014. The foundation stone was laid for the facility near Palasamudram in then undivided Anantapur district in 2015.

In 2022, Nirmala Sitharaman had participated in the Bhoomi Pooja ceremony to mark the commencement of works for NACIN.

The union minister had said that Rs 729 crore would be spent in the first phase for the Academy.

She said that like the Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy in Mussoorie where the IAS officers are trained and the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Academy in Hyderabad to train the IPS officers, the NASIN at Palasamudram will provide training to IRS trainee officers with world standards commencing from September 2023.

Spread in 500 acres, the academy is the apex institution of Central government for capacity building in the field of Indirect Taxation (Customs, Central Excise and Goods and Services Tax) and Narcotics Control Administration. The national-level world-class training institute will impart training to the officials of Indian Revenue Service (Custom & Indirect Taxes) as well as to the central allied services, state governments and partner nations.

According to an official release, with the addition of this new campus, the NACIN will focus on the use of new age technologies such as Augmented & Virtual Reality, Block-chain as well as Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies for training and capacity building.

