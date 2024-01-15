Bank of England to maintain interest rates at existing levels

(MENAFN) During its December monetary policy meeting, the Bank of England opted to maintain interest rates at their existing levels, with a 6-3 vote, revealing a divergence in opinions among committee members, with three advocating for a rate increase. Despite the official statement underlining the imperative of policy measures to rein in inflation and bring it back to sustainable targets, market sentiments are anticipating an interest rate cut of approximately 125 basis points throughout the current year.



The prevailing anticipation, notwithstanding a projected rebound in November data, points towards the likelihood of the first rate cut materializing in May. This sentiment gains momentum, especially in the aftermath of the revision of the third-quarter GDP to -0.1 percent. Amid increased scrutiny of inflation indicators, investors are leaning towards the expectation of a rate reduction.



Despite the possibility of upside risks, primarily driven by lingering economic tensions, certain factors warrant cautious consideration. Input costs in service sectors have exhibited an acceleration, and the trajectory of core inflation remains a crucial determinant. A sustained uptick in core inflation could act as a catalyst, providing support to the sterling and bolstering its upward trajectory.



This week's release of Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and employment reports is poised to offer a comprehensive view of the stability of the British economy and the trajectory of the national currency. The ongoing debate surrounding interest rate policies remains dynamic, and should inflation persist in its upward trajectory, the pound may find added support, potentially paving the way for further gains.

