Two Palestinian Teens Fatally Shot By Israeli Forces' Bullets At Al-Bireh's Northern Entrance

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah /PNN /

Two Palestinian teenagers were shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces tonight at the northern entrance to the city of al-Bireh, near Ramallah, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry reported that 17-year-old Suleiman Muhammad Kana'an, a senior high school student from the town of Hizma, northeast of Jerusalem, arrived dead at Istishari Arab Hospital in Ramallah as a result of a direct gunshot wound that penetrated his heart.

The ministry said the General Authority of Civil Affairs in Ramallah informed it that another teenager, who was identified as 16-year-old Khaled Amer Hmaidat, a student in the eleventh grade from Ramallah's al-Jalazone refugee camp, was also killed by the Israeli army's bullets.

According to security sources, Israeli soldiers opened fire at the two teenagers while they were present at the said entrance, fatally shooting them.

Hmaidat's body was kept in the custody of the Israeli army.

The killing of the two teenagers brings the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army today to five.



