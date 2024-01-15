World's largest uranium miner confronts output challenges

(MENAFN) Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom, renowned as the world's largest uranium miner, has issued a cautionary statement, suggesting it might encounter difficulties in meeting its production targets over the next two years. This development introduces a new element of supply risk to the uranium market, particularly as demand for nuclear fuel stages a rebound.



Controlled by the Kazakh government through its sovereign fund, the London-listed company cited a range of challenges in a Friday announcement. These include a shortage of sulfuric acid and delays in construction work at recently developed mines, presenting significant impediments to its production operations. Kazatomprom indicated that these challenges may persist until 2025, raising concerns about the potential impact on uranium supply.



The company committed to providing a comprehensive assessment of the situation and its implications on production in an upcoming market statement slated for early February. Despite the uncertainties, Kazatomprom assured that it would fulfill its contractual obligations to existing customers throughout the year 2024. However, it emphasized that its production plans for 2025 are susceptible to "significant risks facing the supply chain."



Kazatomprom's announcement unfolds against a backdrop of broader challenges impacting uranium supply. Last year, disruptions in Niger led to the halting of shipments to European reactors, while major mining company Cameco Corp. scaled back its production targets due to operational challenges in Canada. This series of setbacks has contributed to pushing uranium prices in spot trading to their highest level in 15 years, highlighting the delicate balance and potential volatility in the uranium market.

