Rotary Cosmopolitan Has Eight New Members And Elected Two Female Presidents

(MENAFN- Amman Net) The Amman Cosmopolitan Rotary Club approved in a special meeting, on Wednesday evening, the membership of eight new members to the English-speaking club.

Nasri Al-Rabadi, the club's president, said that the new members will increase the club's momentum.“The presence of a large number of professionals and leaders will increase the club's strength to enable it to implement its current and future projects in developing the local Jordanian community.”

After the confirmation and pinning of the new members, the club's presidents were chosen for the coming years. Ms. Jamie Haddad won by acclamation to occupy the position of president starting in July 2024, while Ms. Ruba Al-Banna will be the club's president starting in July 2025.

Jamie Haddad, Daoud Kuttab, and Solomon Naymand were also added to the club's board of directors.

The club is currently implementing two projects, one of which is concerned with rebuilding the health facilities of a school in the village of Anjara, and the second project is concerned with treating Jordanian and non-Jordanian children with congenital disabilities in their young and weak hearts.

The Amman Cosmopolitan Rotary Club is registered as a Jordanian Charitable Association under the national number (2012021100064). It was established in 1995 to give Amman's residents as well as, Jordanians and non-Jordanians, opportunities to serve Jordanian society. The Cosmopolitan Rotary in cooperation with Rotary clubs located in most countries of the world strives for international cooperation to spread peace, and the development of societies through social, economic, health, educational, and environmental security.

Rotary Clubs prohibit allowing politics or religion to influence their decisions as well as regarding projects they implement.