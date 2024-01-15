Wisconsin Students To Celebrate K-12 School Choice At Admirals Hockey Game

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Students to perform before the game, ring the pre-game siren, wear school apparel

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning can take place – and be celebrated – anywhere, even at a Saturday night hockey game. More than 650 students, parents, and educators from across the state will wear yellow scarves to the Milwaukee Admirals' hockey game next weekend for an evening of fun celebrating educational choice.

Hosted by School Choice Wisconsin, the celebration offers students and families free admission to the minor-league hockey team's game at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20. Before the game kicks off, a choir of participating students will sing "God Bless America" and a school choice representative will ring the pre-game siren.

Students will represent their school by wearing their school's colors or apparel to the game. Students from schools across Wisconsin are expected to attend, enjoying free hotdogs and chips and celebrating school spirit while the hockey puck flies.

This event is timed to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. Students at the Admirals' game will join in solidarity with the national celebration by wearing National School Choice Week's signature yellow school choice scarves in addition to their own school's spirit wear.

This year's celebration of school choice comes on the heels of record investments in Wisconsin K-12 education. Last year, Gov. Tony Evers and a bipartisan majority of the Wisconsin state legislature approved significant increases in per pupil funding for the state's choice programs, which serve lower-income families across the state. More than 55,000 students participate in one of Wisconsin's four choice programs.

"This will be a unique and fun night out for students, families and school leaders who are the faces of school choice in Wisconsin – and a great opportunity to bring greater exposure to school choice to members of the community who may not be aware of it," SCW President Nicholas Kelly said. "We want to thank the Admirals for their partnership and we look forward to cheering them on to a win."

Across Wisconsin, schools and individuals will participate in more than 500 celebrations for the Week. Another notable celebration in Milwaukee will be a student lemonade stand fundraiser for the Milwaukee Children's Hospital.

School Choice Wisconsin is a non-profit that works to empower parents by developing, supporting and promoting the ideas and policies that create vibrant, quality options in K-12 education in Wisconsin.

The UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena is located at 400 W. Kilbourn Ave.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

