Unexpected Dip In Indonesia Imports Results In Wider Trade Surplus

(MENAFN- ING) Indonesia's December trade report saw exports fall 5.8% YoY while imports fell unexpectedly.
The dip in GDP was largely attributed to slower export growth which resulted in a less robust net exports figure Trade surplus widens after imports surprise on the downside
December trade data showed exports falling although imports unexpectedly fell. Exports were tipped to edge lower by 8.4%YoY but managed to fall by 5.8%YoY. However, imports contracted by 3.8%YoY compared to forecasts for a 0.2% gain.
Exports were softer accross most sectors, with coal exports down 19.1%YoY. Palm oil shipments dropped 31.9%YoY. Imports fell, with capital goods down 9.9% YoY although consumer imports rose 13.5% YoY, reflecting robust domestic consumption.
The overall trade balance settled at $3, up sharply compared to expectations at $1. Despite the better-than-expected trade surplus, the gap remains well below the record high posted in 2022 and suggests waning support for the IDR. With global trade likely to stay subdued in 2024, we can expect this trend to continue this year.
| $3
| December trade surplus
| Higher than expected
Trade gap widens, could suggest support for IDR
Badan Pusat Statistik BI decision up next
The wider than expected trade gap suggests that the IDR should still benefit from a current account surplus. Although the trade surplus was better than expected, it remains well-below the recent record high recorded in 2022. With modest depreciation pressure on the IDR expected to persist in the near term, we believe BI will be inclined to keep policy rates untouched at 6% later this week.
Until we gain more certainty regarding the much-awaited Fed pivot, we could see BI retaining its current restrictive stance for most of the first half of the year to help support the currency, while also wary of a potential flare-up in food inflation due to the ongoing El Nino weather phenomenon.
MENAFN15012024000222011065ID1107721037
Author:
Nicholas Mapa
*Content Disclaimer:
This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/about/disclaimer/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.