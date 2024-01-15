Unexpected Dip In Indonesia Imports Results In Wider Trade Surplus

The dip in GDP was largely attributed to slower export growth which resulted in a less robust net exports figure

December trade data showed exports falling although imports unexpectedly fell. Exports were tipped to edge lower by 8.4%YoY but managed to fall by 5.8%YoY. However, imports contracted by 3.8%YoY compared to forecasts for a 0.2% gain.

Exports were softer accross most sectors, with coal exports down 19.1%YoY. Palm oil shipments dropped 31.9%YoY. Imports fell, with capital goods down 9.9% YoY although consumer imports rose 13.5% YoY, reflecting robust domestic consumption.

The overall trade balance settled at $3, up sharply compared to expectations at $1. Despite the better-than-expected trade surplus, the gap remains well below the record high posted in 2022 and suggests waning support for the IDR. With global trade likely to stay subdued in 2024, we can expect this trend to continue this year.