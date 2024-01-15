COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The global sound reinforcement market is highly fragmented, with many local and international players. The key market players compete in various rounds, such as introducing new products, technology, and online presence. The growth of vendors in the market also depends on market conditions, technological innovations, and industry development.

Some prominent global sound reinforcement market companies include Audio-Technica, Bose, HARMAN International (Samsung), MUSIC Tribe, Sennheiser, Shure, Sony, and Yamaha. Further, the adoption rate of pro AV solutions, including sound reinforcement systems, among end-users worldwide has been impressive. Due to increased demand, the industry has witnessed the entry of several new vendors. The competition among these companies has intensified, leading to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the market.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the sound reinforcement market during the forecast period:

Market Opportunities & Trends



Growth in Convergence of Pro Av and IoT

Emergence of Networked Audio Technology

Increase in Adoption in Educational Institutions

Increase in Number of Exhibitions Growth in Popularity of Nightclubs & Bars in APAC

Market Growth Enablers



Increase in Demand from Corporate, Government, & Institutions

Growth in Live Performance and Music Industry

Increase in Number of Sporting Events and Tournaments Growth in Music Production and Recording Industry

Market Restraints



Government Regulations - FCC Wireless Spectrum Auction

Technical Difficulties Hamper Adoption of Wireless Microphones

Acoustical Challenges Related to Pro Speakers Volatility in Raw Material Prices Affects Margins of Vendors

Products



Microphones

Pro Speakers

Audio/Sound Mixers

Audio Signal Processors

Audio Power Amplifiers Others

End-users



Corporate

Large Venues & Events

Educational Institutions

Government & Military

Studio & Broadcasting

Hospitality Others

Key Company Profiles



Audio-Technica

Bose

HARMAN International (Samsung)

MUSIC Tribe

Sennheiser

Shure

Sony Yamaha

Other Prominent Vendors



ADK Microphones

AEB Industriale (dBTechnologies)

Alcons Audio

Galaxy Audio

Apex Audio

Biamp Systems

Audio Engineering Associates (AEA)

AUDIX Microphones

Beijing 797 Audio

Belden

Beyerdynamic

Blue Microphones

Bowers & Wilkins

BOYA

CAD Audio

Carlson Audio Systems

CELTO Acoustique

CODA Audio

Cordial

Dynaudio

D&B Audiotechnik

Electro-Voice (EV)

Extron

GTD Audio

HEDD | Heinz Electrodynamic Designs

Heil Sound

HZ Sound Systems

inMusic Brands

Klipsch Audio Technologies

K-Array

Lectrosonics

Legrand

Lewitt

Liberty AV

LOUD Audio

MIPRO Electronics

MXL By Marshall Electronics

Nady Systems

OUTLINE

Pan Acoustics

Powersoft Audio

PROEL

Pyle Pro

Samson Technologies

SE Electronics International

Southwire Company

Stewart Audio

Vivolink

Zaxcom

Amadeus DAS Audio

