DKSH Acquires Healthcare Distributor Medipharm in Brunei

Media release DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire Medipharm Sdn Bhd (“Medipharm”), one of the leading pharmaceutical and medical devices distributors in Brunei. With this acquisition, DKSH Healthcare grows its business in line with the strategy to expand its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region. Zurich, Switzerland, January 15, 2024 – DKSH has announced today that it signed an agreement to acquire Medipharm, one of the leading pharmaceutical and medical devices distributors in Brunei. DKSH and Medipharm build on a longstanding strategic partnership, with Medipharm having operated as DKSH's sub distributor in Brunei for the last 25 years.



Medipharm generates net sales of more than CHF 30 million1 at good profitability. With a team of over 50 people, the company serves renowned blue-chip clients. Medipharm distributes pharmaceutical products, medical devices, consumer health, personal care, and nutritional products. Its main customers are hospitals, medical centers, clinics, opticians, and pharmacies.



Bijay Singh, Head Business Unit Healthcare, said:“With the integration of Medipharm, and Brunei being one of the few markets in Asia-Pacific with no direct presence of DKSH Healthcare, we further increase our footprint, enabling us to provide even more encompassing market coverage for our clients. We warmly welcome all Medipharm employees at DKSH and look forward to continuing our longstanding, successful partnership.”



Pengiran Sharinah, Chairwoman of Medipharm, commented: "Since Medipharm was founded in 1998, we have acted as a pivotal intermediary between our clients and customers in the distribution of life-saving drugs and medical products. The combination with DKSH marks the next milestone in our company history and will equally benefit our clients, employees, and business partners. We look forward to building on our joint expertise and continuing to pursue our journey of growth.”



