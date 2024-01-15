EQS-News: Douglas GmbH / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results

DOUGLAS with strong first quarter 2023/24 - growth strategy on track

TRADING STATEMENT

Peak Season

DOUGLAS with strong first quarter 2023/24 - growth strategy on track

Group sales (net) based on preliminary figures increased October - December 2023 by 8.3% to around 1.56 billion euros (lfl: +7.5%) vs. previous year's quarter

Continuation of omnichannel success with strong sales in both channels: store

sales (net) were up by 7.1%, E-Com sales (net) increased by 10.7% (preliminary figures)

Mid-term ambition to grow group sales (net) at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 18.5% with typical fluctuations year-over-year Sander van der Laan, CEO DOUGLAS Group:“We are very happy with our first quarter results and are on track to achieve our growth targets.” Düsseldorf, 15 January 2024 – DOUGLAS, Europe's leading omnichannel destination for premium beauty, continued its successful growth trajectory in the first quarter of its financial year 2023/24. Based on preliminary figures, group sales (net) increased by 8.3% to around 1.56 billion euros in the period from October to December 2023 (Q1 2022/23: 1.44 billion euros). This positive start to the financial year was due to the good results of both channels: store sales (net) recorded an increase of 7.1% (lfl: +6.0%), while the E-Com business grew by 10.7% year-on-year (lfl: +10.7%). This once again demonstrates the advantage of DOUGLAS' omnichannel positioning and its 'Let it Bloom' strategy. Sander van der Laan, CEO DOUGLAS Group, said: "I would like to thank all colleagues in the stores and behind our web-shops for their great job during this important quarter. Regardless the difficult economic circumstances, our customers are attracted by our comprehensive beauty offering and appreciate the broad omnichannel range of brands. Our peak season has been proven to be very successful. We are on track to achieve our ambition of 5 billion euros net sales in 2026." The positive development in the first quarter of 2023/24 proves that DOUGLAS is on the right track. In the mid-term, DOUGLAS has the ambition to grow group sales (net) at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7%. The company also aims to further achieve an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 18.5% with typical fluctuations year-over-year. Further information on the medium-term targets will be provided on the DOUGLAS' Investor Relations homepage in due course. The full quarterly results for Q1 2023/24 will be published on 22 February 2024.

ABOUT DOUGLAS

DOUGLAS is the number one omnichannel premium beauty destination in Europe. The company is inspiring customers to live their own kind of beauty by offering a unique assortment online and in around 1,850 stores. With unparalleled size and access to customers, DOUGLAS is the partner of choice for brands and offers a premium range of selective and exclusive brands as well as own corporate brands. The assortment includes fragrances, color cosmetics, skin care, hair care, accessories as well as beauty services. Strengthening its successful omnichannel positioning while consistently developing superior customer experience is at the heart of the company's strategy“Let it Bloom – DOUGLAS 2026”. The winning business model is underpinned by DOUGLAS' omnichannel proposition, leading brands, and data capabilities. In the financial year 2022/23, DOUGLAS generated sales of 4.1 billion euros and employed around 18,000 people across Europe.

For more information visit the DOUGLAS website .



