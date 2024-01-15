EQS-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Share Buyback

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities announces public share purchase offer

15.01.2024

Price range is between EUR 15.36 and EUR 15.26, the upper limit being the maximum permissible buyback price

Acceptance period to begin on January 17, 2024 and end, subject to a possible extension, on February 13, 2024

Best-price offer and equal treatment principle for the benefit of shareholders

Purchase offer limited to a maximum of 6.6 million shares Tendered shares are meant for retirement exclusively Grünwald, January 15, 2024 – AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8, the“company”) had resolved to change its exchange listing segment in January 2023. The personally liable partner of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has today decided, with the consent of the company's Supervisory Board, to make a public share purchase offer for up to 6.6 million of the company's shares to its shareholders, based on the resolution of the company's General Meeting of Shareholders on September 20, 2023. The defined purchase price range of EUR 15.36 to EUR 15.26 is at the maximum permissible upper end of the offer price range. The upper limit is the maximum possible buyback price per share, in accordance with the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders on September 20, 2023. The final purchase price per share within the offer price range will be determined by the company after the expiration of the acceptance period on the basis of the declared acceptances and with due regard to the requirements of the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders on September 20, 2023. The maximum amount of this public share purchase offer is EUR

80 million. The period for accepting the buyback offer will begin on January 17, 2024, 00:00 o'clock (CET) and will end, subject to a possible extension, tentatively on February 13 at midnight (CET). The buyback offer gives the company's shareholders a chance to liquidate their investment. The authorization granted by the General Meeting of Shareholders enables the company's management to offer a premium equal to no more than 10% of the average trading price over the last five days (based on daily closing prices). The current offer range makes full use of this framework. Moreover, the upper limit of the offer range is well above the current market price. If the total number of the company's shares for which the offer has been accepted exceeds the number of shares to be purchased according to the authorization, the acceptances will be considered proportionally. In accordance with the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders, the company will retire all purchased shares. The retirement of shares will not entail a capital decrease. Additional information about the public share purchase offer will be available in the Investor Relations section on the website of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities ( ), starting Wednesday January 17, 00:00 CET.

