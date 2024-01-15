(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: creditshelf AG - von NuWays AG Einstufung von NuWays AG zu creditshelf AG Unternehmen: creditshelf AG ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5 Anlass der Studie: Update Empfehlung: HOLD seit: 15.01.2024 Kursziel: 4.10 Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Frederik Jarchow Light at the end of the tunnel Topic: Yesterday, the company announced that the Supervisory Board of creditshelf elected Rolf Hentschel as Chairman and Prof. Dr. Dirk Schiereck as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect. The former Chairman of the Supervisory Board and patron of creditshelf, Rolf Elgeti has resigned from his position as member of the Supervisory Board already at end of last week for personal reasons. His successor Rolf Hentschel – an independent auditor, tax advisor and lawyer – was already member and deputy chairman of the supervisory board since 2018. Just like Prof. Dr. Dirk Schiereck – the Head of the Corporate Finance Chair at the University of Darmstadt – who became the new deputy chairman of the Supervisory Board. The change in the Supervisory Board is of course not turning the whole situation of creditshelf per se, but a Supervisory Board that has no conflicts of interest and can act independently could potentially take the right measures to manoeuvrer the company out of the situation. We see the resignation of Mr. Elgeti as Chairman of the Supervisory Board as the first step for creditshelf on the way to become independent from Mr. Elgeti. Going forward, we further expect a significant reduction of his stake in the stock as soon as new strategic investors have been found. In our view, the change in the Supervisory Board additionally unlocks new options on the funding side. Still, it will likely take time until these options can materialize in increasing refinancing volumes and sales. Consequently, we expect a weak Q4 as closing point of a bad year as well as a soft start into 2024 for creditshelf. For FY23 we expect sales of € 4.2m and EBIT of € -1, which is in line with the management guidance of € 0-5 sales and € -2m to € -1m EBIT. Despite the depressing current situation, we believe that 1) brokered volumes should lift-off as soon as the funding issue is solved (demand for SME loans was 25x higher than supply in H1) and 2) creditshelf is still good address for German SME ́s. Still, we do not expect the company to survive another year without new refinancing sources. On the back of the promising changes in the Supervisory Board that we interpret as first step to become independent from Mr. Elgeti, we reiterate HOLD with a slightly reduced PT of € 4.1, based on DCF. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden Kontakt für Rückfragen NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: Email: ... LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ -------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.------------------- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

