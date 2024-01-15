Indian Automobile Exports Down 21% In 2023

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 15 (KNN) The latest Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data reveals a 21 per cent decline in automobile shipments from India last year. Overall exports amounted to 42,85,809 units compared to 52,04,966 units in 2022, with various overseas markets grappling with monetary and geopolitical crises.

Passenger vehicle shipments experienced a 5 per cent increase, reaching 6,77,956 units last year, compared to 6,44,842 units in 2022.

Nevertheless, other segments, including commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers, witnessed a decrease in exports last year.

Two-wheeler exports experienced a 20 per cent decline, reaching 32,43,673 units last year compared to 40,53,254 units in 2022.

Likewise, commercial vehicle shipments fell to 68,473 units last year from 88,305 units in the previous year.

Three-wheeler exports dropped by 30 per cent, totalling 2,91,919 units last year, compared to 4,17,178 units in the previous year.

During April-December this fiscal year, Maruti Suzuki India emerged as the leader in passenger vehicle exports, shipping 2,02,786 units, an increase of 6 per cent from the previous year.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India exported 1,29,755 units in the third quarter of this fiscal, compared to 1,19,099 units in the corresponding period last fiscal.

(KNN Bureau)