Govt Not Easing Restrictions On Farm Export To Keep Check On Prices: Piyush Goyal

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 15 (KNN) Union Minister Piyush Goyal clarified on Saturday that there are no immediate plans to lift export bans on key farm goods such as wheat, rice, onions, and sugar.

Goyal emphasised that the government prioritises the interests of consumers and farmers. Addressing market speculation, he ruled out the possibility of importing wheat, sugar, or maize, assuring that measures are in place to control prices.

Despite concerns about rising rice prices, Goyal expressed a commitment to exploring ways to ensure a cooling down of prices.

The government has implemented various checks to prevent food price hikes, with these restrictions expected to continue until the upcoming elections, acknowledging the dynamic nature of the situation.

Goyal provided positive information about wheat production, estimating it to reach around 114 million tonnes, the highest ever recorded.

Regarding onion prices, officials highlighted government agencies' procurement efforts across major mandis to support farmers, ensuring they receive good prices.

While traders advocate for the lifting of export bans, citing impacts on their interests, Goyal underscored the ongoing efforts to stabilise prices.

India, a major global producer of wheat, rice, and sugar, imposed export restrictions last year to manage domestic prices and extended bans on certain items beyond 2023.

Goyal also highlighted India's continued support for friendly nations' food security needs amid these measures.

