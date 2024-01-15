India Urges U.S. To Allow Domestic Labs For Fruit Irradiation To Reduce Trade Costs

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 15 (KNN) India has requested the U.S. to permit domestic labs for the irradiation of fruits like mangoes, aiming to assist exporters in reducing trade costs, as confirmed by an official.

Currently, exporters must conduct irradiation at U.S. ports, leading to increased expenses and uncertainties in case of consignment rejection.

This matter was discussed during the 14th India-U.S. Trade Policy Forum meeting on January 12.

The official stated, "We have raised the issue of fruit irradiation, which they currently perform on their coast. Let it happen here. They can allow Indian labs to do so. It will reduce trade costs."

International trade experts highlight that various Indian products may require irradiation at U.S. ports to comply with Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) regulations, preventing the introduction of harmful pests and diseases.

Ajay Srivastava, Co-Founder of think tank GTRI, suggests that conducting irradiation in India before export is more efficient, considering modern facilities meet U.S. import requirements.

Irradiation, a process that improves fruit safety by eliminating microorganisms and pests without affecting quality, is already available in facilities across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

Fruits like mangoes, grapes, pomegranates, and certain spices, handicrafts, furniture, and animal products require irradiation for safer entry into the U.S.

This initiative aims to safeguard U.S. agriculture by preventing the introduction of pests from imported fruits and products.

