Karnataka Offers Booster Kits To Start-Ups

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Jan 15 (KNN) The Karnataka government is gearing up to unveil sector-specific booster kits for start-ups in the state within the next month. The Start-up Karnataka booster kit currently contains a variety of software tools, cloud credits, mentorship opportunities, access to incubators, government funding, as well as legal and financial consulting services.

This kit is open to any start-up that has completed registration with the State government. With its sector-based approach, the upcoming kit from the Karnataka government is anticipated to be more practical than its predecessors, stated Priyank Kharge, Information Technology Minister, Karnataka Government, as reported by TH.

Kharge emphasised,“We are evaluating what it is that a particular sector needs. For example, in the biotech space, start-ups are not the problem, scaling is; Idea to proof of concept is not a challenge, but from there to Stage-1 is.”

After that funding gets easy. If it is a robotics start-up, it can be tied up with ARTPARK. If it's a life sciences start-up, they could be allowed to work in medical science colleges or other similar institutes. We are talking to people in various sectors and trying to figure out how to help,” he further added.



“The last booster kit that was made was during my previous tenure. Now, I'm talking to startups, engaging with them very often and trying to understand what they want specifically,” the Minister mentioned.

Minister Kharge highlighted that, for the first time, the government has collaborated with venture capitalists to develop a blueprint aimed at comprehending how the latter can assist start-ups in adding more value. He also mentioned that the government is in the process of creating a framework that would reduce the number of start-up failures.

He emphasised that the state is eager to collaborate with start-ups in addressing issues related to urban infrastructure and mobility. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is in the planning stages of organising an urban solutions summit to facilitate this collaboration.

