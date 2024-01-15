Danube Properties Unveils A 101-Level Tower In Business Bay Dubai

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Danube Properties , the fastest-growing private real estate developer in the UAE, today announced the development of its largest, highest, and most iconic project, Bayz101, a 101-level megatall tower-its tallest development project to date-that will reinforce Dubai's position as the City of Skyscrapers, which currently hosts three towers with more than 100 levels, including Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, Marina 101, and Princess Tower. With Dubai becoming a top choice for international investors, Danube Properties is witnessing increased demand from global investors, including 32% of Indians who have invested in the Danube Properties so far and availed the famous 1% plan. Danube Properties also aims to launch new marketing initiatives in India to educate potential buyers about the prospect of investing in Dubai and Danube.



Bayz101 by Danube





Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group said,“In 2023, Danube Properties had an incredible year! We launched seven fantastic projects, including Viewz, Fashionz, Elitz, Oceanz, Sportz, and Eleganz, in collaboration with renowned luxury brands like Aston Martin, FashionTV, and Tonino Lamborghini Casa. The response from everyone was amazing, and we're truly thankful for the trust and support of our customers, investors, and the partner-brokerage community-who constantly push us to do more. As we reflect on this fantastic year, we're eager to continue building exceptional homes that bring joy to people's lives.”





Actor Govinda and Singer Kanika Kapoor at the launch of Danube's Bayz101





Bayz101 will be Danube Properties' 28th real estate project and the announcement of such a large and iconic project comes when the company completes a decade in business. It will be located in Business Bay, close to Burj Khalifa. The project, once completed in 2028, will deliver 1,346 homes. Bayz101 caters to a variety of lifestyle needs. Priced competitively, starting at INR 2.5 crore for studio units, the project's total development value reaches above INR 6500 crore. Situated strategically and equipped with top-notch facilities, Bayz guarantees an appreciating investment, promising higher rental incomes for homebuyers in the years to come. With its groundbreaking 1 percent monthly payment plan, Bayz101 ensures accessibility, making the dream of owning a home a reality for aspiring homeowners.





“Dubai is bold and beautiful and the city has inspired us to take bold initiatives. It is an attractive destination, a hub of innovation and a land of opportunity for those who don't shy away from hard work. Bayz101 is a dream and it is also our statement. It reflects our larger-than-life dream and it also reflects that we convert our dreams into reality. It is a historic moment for us as we announce the biggest and tallest tower in our portfolio,” Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group , added.





Bayz101 is one of the tallest and most iconic projects to date, promising unparalleled luxury and investment potential. Offering a diverse range of living spaces, including studio apartments, 1BHK, 2BHK, 3BHK, 4BHK, and retail options.





With Bayz101, you will be able to capture the stunning skyline of Dubai on a swing. Bayz101 will also offer more than 40 amenities to enhance your lifestyle, in addition to the health amenities like a health club, swimming pool, and a jogging track. Bayz101 will offer other amenities like sports arena, working space, business centre, meeting place, tennis court, sky bar, and doctors on call.





“Bayz101 is a great tribute to Dubai and its visionary leader, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has not only taught us to dream big and realise them but also led by example with the development of some of the most iconic projects in the world, such as Burj Khalifa and the Palm Jumeirah, that makes us proud to be part of this country and its economy. We owe our success to the visionary rulers of Dubai, who have a broad futuristic vision of infrastructure and economic development, standing on a common goal of Human Welfare,” Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group , added.





Danube Properties' homes come with a trend-setting 1 percent monthly payment plan following the initial deposits, making home acquisition more affordable and attractive. Danube Properties offers homeowners a 10-year Golden Visa, especially those who qualify as per the investment criteria, subject to government approval.