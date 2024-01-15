FIR Against Headmistress For Engaging Students To Clean School Toilet In K'taka

(MENAFN- IANS) Kalaburagi, (Karnataka) Jan 15 (IANS) Karnataka Police filed an FIR against a headmistress on Monday for making students clean the school toilet in Kalaburagi district of the state.

The police filed an FIR against Johar Jabeena, headmistress of the Moulana Azad Model English School on a complaint by the parents.

The parents have alleged that the accused teacher had been making students clean toilets at the school for many months. She also made the students clean the garden in her house.

The parents have said in the complaint to the police that even after repeated warnings to her to desist from forcing the children to do the tasks at school, she continued in her antics.

The students had complained regarding this matter to their parents repeatedly.

Further investigation is on in the case.

