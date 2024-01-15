Wild Elephant Electrocuted In Assam

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Jan 15 (IANS) A wild elephant died due to electrocution in Assam's Golaghat district, forest department officials said on Monday.

The incident occured on Sunday night at Letekujan in Greater Morangi area while locals were celebrating Uruka as part of the Magh Bihu festivities.

“A herd of wild elephants had been roaming around the Morangi locality for the last few months. On Sunday night, one elephant got into contact with a live electric wire near highway 39 and died on the spot,” a forest official said.

Following the incident, a team of forest department rushed to the spot and recovered the carcass of the wild tusker.

