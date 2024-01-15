(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria is a global innovator in drug delivery platforms developing DehydraTECH-CBD as a potential treatment for hypertension

A 2022 study documented a decline in the percentage of patients receiving appropriate treatment intensification over the last ten years

This decline has been attributed to, among other possible reasons, the side effects of antihypertensive drugs

At the same time, only 24% of adults with hypertension have the condition under control, a statistic attributable to the medications' troublesome side effects Lexaria's investigations of its DehydraTECH-CBD have so far presented favorable safety and tolerability data, meaning its drug candidate could offer reprieve to millions looking for antihypertensive drugs with little or no side effects

A recent study published in the American Heart Association (“AHA”) journal Hypertension concluded that“appropriate treatment intensification for older adults with hypertension in the United States was suboptimal over the past decade” ( ). The study results showed the percentage of patients receiving appropriate treatment intensification – described as the addition of an antihypertensive drug to the patient's care for high blood pressure – had declined over the ten years across all the three blood pressure targets used.



The study sampled adults aged 60 and older who visited their primary care provider and previously had been diagnosed with hypertension, with the researchers focusing on patients that had undergone...

