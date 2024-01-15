Al-Sisi, Wang Yi Discuss Gaza Crisis, Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday to discuss the situation in Gaza and ways to enhance their strategic partnership.

The meeting, which was attended by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, senior Chinese officials, and the Chinese ambassador in Cairo, highlighted the mutual respect and common interests between the two countries.

According to a statement by Ahmed Fahmy, the spokesperson of the presidency of the Republic, Wang Yi delivered a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping, congratulating Al-Sisi on his re-election and expressing China's appreciation for Egypt's role in promoting security, stability and development in the Middle East.

The two sides also agreed to continue their joint economic development projects, both bilaterally and within the framework of the“BRICS” grouping and the Belt and Road initiative.

The meeting focused on the developments of the Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, which have caused a humanitarian catastrophe for the Palestinian people. Al-Sisi stressed the need for a ceasefire to protect and relieve the civilians, as well as to defuse tension and avoid regional instability.

Wang Yi praised Egypt's internationally recognized role on the political and humanitarian tracks and affirmed China's coordination with Egypt to find a comprehensive and just solution to the Palestinian issue.

The meeting also reviewed Egypt's efforts to mobilize, receive, and deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza, in full coordination with the United Nations and the international community. Egypt has provided the majority of the total assistance and called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and enforce aid to Gaza, in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.

In a related context, Shoukry emphasized that Egypt continues to strive to strengthen bilateral relations and coordinate with China on regional and international issues.

Shoukry and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi held a joint press conference on Sunday, where they discussed bilateral relations, regional issues, and the situation in Gaza.

Shoukry said that Egypt and China have always had strong ties and that Egypt was the first Arab and African country to establish diplomatic relations with China. He added that Egypt supports the one-China principle and seeks to develop bilateral relations and coordination on regional and international matters.

He said that the talks covered cooperation in various fields, as well as the most important regional issues of common interest. He pointed out that the relations between Egypt and China are a comprehensive strategic partnership, which was launched in 2014, and that the executive program of the partnership for the next four years (2024-2028) was signed on Sunday.

Shoukry stressed the importance of constructive cooperation between Egypt and China in many areas, especially regarding the current events in the region, the crisis in Gaza, and the tension in the Red Sea. He expressed Egypt's continuous efforts to confront the challenges in the region and to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the provision of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

He thanked China for its support for the UN Security Council resolution 2027, which allows the UN to verify aid and expedite its delivery to Gaza.

He also reiterated Egypt's commitment to the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of an independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, to achieve stability and security for all the peoples of the region.

Wang Yi, for his part, stressed that China and Egypt will continue to strengthen coordination and cooperation to find a lasting, comprehensive and just solution to the Palestinian issue.

He emphasized the importance of implementing the two-state solution to create political prospects for peace and coexistence between the Palestinians and Israelis.

He called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, the release of detainees and hostages from both sides, the implementation of relevant UN resolutions, the establishment of mechanisms for efficient humanitarian assistance, and the facilitation of the Palestinian Authority's functions in the Palestinian territories.

He also affirmed China's understanding and support for Egypt's position on the Palestinian issue and said that China believes that a ceasefire and an end to the fighting in Gaza are the top priorities above any other considerations.

He noted that the conflict in Gaza has claimed the lives of more than 20 thousand people and that the situation is very dangerous. He urged the international community to focus all efforts on pushing for a ceasefire and saving civilian lives.