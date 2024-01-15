Egypt's External Debt Edges Lower To $164.521 In Q1 FY 2023/24

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's external debt burden eased in the first quarter of fiscal year (FY) 2023/24, inching down to $164 from $164 at the end of the previous quarter. This welcome decline is driven by a drop in long-term debt, which stood at $134 in September 2023, down from $136 in June. Short-term debt, meanwhile, increased slightly to $30 from $28.

The government played a key role in reducing external debt, with its liabilities falling to $82 from $83, all of it long-term. The Central Bank of Egypt also saw its debt burden shrink, with its total standing at $44 at the end of September, compared to $43 in June. This breakdown includes $24 in long-term debt and $19 in short-term debt.

Banks' external debt remained largely stable at $20, with a slight decrease from $20 in the previous quarter. The composition of this debt remained steady, with $15 being long-term and $5 being short-term.

The report from the Central Bank of Egypt does not provide details on the debt owed by other sectors, which stood at $16 at the end of September, unchanged from June. This debt is also divided into $12 in long-term loans and $4 in short-term obligations.