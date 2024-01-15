Egypt's External Debt Edges Lower To $164.521 In Q1 FY 2023/24

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)
Egypt's external debt burden eased in the first quarter of fiscal year (FY) 2023/24, inching down to $164 from $164 at the end of the previous quarter. This welcome decline is driven by a drop in long-term debt, which stood at $134 in September 2023, down from $136 in June. Short-term debt, meanwhile, increased slightly to $30 from $28.
The government played a key role in reducing external debt, with its liabilities falling to $82 from $83, all of it long-term. The Central Bank of Egypt also saw its debt burden shrink, with its total standing at $44 at the end of September, compared to $43 in June. This breakdown includes $24 in long-term debt and $19 in short-term debt.
Banks' external debt remained largely stable at $20, with a slight decrease from $20 in the previous quarter. The composition of this debt remained steady, with $15 being long-term and $5 being short-term.
The report from the Central Bank of Egypt does not provide details on the debt owed by other sectors, which stood at $16 at the end of September, unchanged from June. This debt is also divided into $12 in long-term loans and $4 in short-term obligations.
MENAFN15012024000153011029ID1107720967
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.